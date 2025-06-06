You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"
You and I Don't Owe Income Taxes & I Have the Receipts to Prove It
This isn't a clickbait title that I'm just telling you isn't a clickbait title - I make no money from Substack.
Jan 3
•
leithian
171
95
74
June 2025
Another Omnibus Bill, another Trojan Horse
Of course the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is not what it appears to be.
Jun 6, 2025
•
leithian
17
23
10
May 2025
☕️ THE DESTROYER ☙ Wednesday, May 7, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
Trump’s DOJ hunts digital cults while the media naps; occult terror cells target kids online; we don’t need better politics—we need firepower to fight…
Published on ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠
•
May 7, 2025
March 2025
Why Are Statins So Dangerous?
Unpacking one of the largest scams in medicine
Published on The Forgotten Side of Medicine
•
Mar 26, 2025
February 2025
Just say "NO" to Chavez-DeRemer as Secretary of Labor
Edited for clarity: the entire Senate votes for or against confirming nominees.
Feb 19, 2025
•
leithian
7
2
November 2024
Return to Eden
It's time to Make America Healthy Again
Published on WARKITCHEN
•
Nov 1, 2024
October 2024
The Hidden History of Our Modern Food System — How Big Tobacco Shaped What We Eat
Big Tobacco extends its reach beyond cigarettes, significantly influencing major food companies and impacting consumer choices.
Published on Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
•
Oct 13, 2024
September 2024
Settling the Virus Debate
By Dr Samantha Bailey
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
•
Sep 22, 2024
July 2024
To My Brothers and Sisters: a Plea for Unity
Or, could we please extinguish this societal dumpster fire?
Jul 20, 2024
•
leithian
73
35
19
Dermatology's Disastrous War Against the Sun
A Midwestern Doctor takes a deep dive into how the dermatology industry painted the sun to be a villain for its nefarious agenda.
Published on Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
•
Jul 5, 2024
June 2024
The Case of Raw Dairy
Ashley Armstrong, the cofounder of Nourish Cooperative, outlines five reasons why you may want to support farmers you trust and buy raw milk.
Published on Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
•
Jun 26, 2024
April 2024
SSRI Drugs Can Cause Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Research suggests that taking SSRIs may increase the risk of chronic fatigue syndrome, indicating a link between excess serotonin levels and this…
Published on Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
•
Apr 19, 2024
