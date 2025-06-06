You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

Home
Notes
Archive
About

June 2025

May 2025

March 2025

Why Are Statins So Dangerous?
Unpacking one of the largest scams in medicine
Published on The Forgotten Side of Medicine  

February 2025

November 2024

Return to Eden
It's time to Make America Healthy Again
Published on WARKITCHEN  

October 2024

September 2024

Settling the Virus Debate
By Dr Samantha Bailey
Published on Lies are Unbekoming  

July 2024

June 2024

April 2024

© 2026 leithian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture