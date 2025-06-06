The Trump admin wants to embed artificial intelligence in the federal information technology infrastructure, and it’s right there in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” To the tune of $500 million. That’s $500,000,000.00 or half a billion dollars.

It has also been reported that Trump wants to contract globalist tech übermensch Peter Thiel to build an AI database of Americans, though you will not find this in the bill itself.

As an aside, did you know the German word über literally means over? So, the übermensch is actually the “over man” - how thoroughly apropos. We will have to ignore for the moment that mensch is Yiddish for “a person of integrity and honor.” (Sorry, Friedrich, your coinage was long ago co-opted to mean something altogether different than what you had in mind.)

Oh, wait, my bad… NOT Americans. It’s a database to assist ICE and immigration control.

Yeahhhh, okay.

Come on, y’all… Thiel’s company is named Palantir Technologies. Any Tolkien geek could see this coming miles away.

Sorry, I just couldn’t resist, but enough with the puns. This is deadly serious stuff here.

I’m not going to lie to you: at first I was taken in by all the reporting in conservative media about this bill and that it’s merely a “reconciliation” bill that addresses mandatory spending, so, don’t panic Americans!, because this is just the first step in a long process of budgeting, appropriations, spending, and scamming citizens yet again.

I had to look a little closer to see what’s really going on. That’s when I learned about the AI initiative, and Thiel’s involvement after the fact.

Among other things, we are talking about an automated decision system, defined in the bill as “any computational process derived from machine learning, statistical modeling, data analytics, or artificial intelligence that issues a simplified output, including a score, classification, or recommendation, to materially influence or replace human decision making.” (Emphasis mine.)

Call me crazy, but I see an American version of China’s social credit system coming down the pike. Not to mention that it’s a system to materially influence or replace human decision making.

What could possibly go wrong here?

It’s definitely a first step, and definitely not the kind we want.

Read it for yourself:

One Big Beautiful Bill Act, page 291:, PART 2—ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MODERNIZATION SEC. 43201. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MODERNIZATION INITIATIVE

(Edited to add: you will need to scroll up to the appropriate page after clicking the link above. Despite using the URL for page 291, it loads at pages 300-301.)

Now look at the moratorium, beginning on page 292, placed on state and local governments regarding the above:

Though I have little hope of anything changing with government, I can't have a clear conscience without knowing I've at least made my views and desires—my will—known to the people who are supposed to represent me, even though they do whatever they want regardless. I know the system isn’t broken. It’s working as intended, but I still cannot keep my mouth shut.

I will never stop trying, because I cannot allow myself to slip into apathy, even if I am just shouting into the wind.

And, I pray. I always pray. At this stage of decline in this nation, it will take the direct intervention of God Himself to fundamentally alter the course we are on.

The king's heart is a stream of water in the hand of the Lord; he turns it wherever he will. (Proverbs 21:1) First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way." (1 Timothy 2:1-2)

I do not mean to sound fatalistic. I believe we must be informed and we must use every avenue available to us to effect change. (Disclaimer: I am not advocating for illegal activity.) My personal feeling here is that I have no right to complain about what elected representatives do if I am not contacting them to make clear what it is I want them to do. Anything beyond that is an entirely different—and more complicated—discussion.

I’m sure many are oblivious to what’s buried in this bill. We should be screaming this information from the rooftops for all to hear.

Regarding a post from over a year ago, I still have not heard back from Gov. DeSantis about the forcible quarantine laws in Florida.

Despite a history of disappointing, cookie-cutter responses from elected officials that insult my intelligence—when I receive one at all, that is—I wrote to my senators today, as seen below.

So, does this sound suitably tinfoil hat/conspiracy ranty, friends?

Dear Senator, I am writing with profound concerns regarding provisions in the version of the BBB that passed the House and is now being considered by the Senate. The bill must be rewritten/modified to - AT MINIMUM - REMOVE funding for an AI database of Americans (currently represented as an immigration database to assist ICE), as well as to remove the 10-year provision banning state and local governments from passing legislation or otherwise opposing/limiting AI. As an American, I am appalled that our elected representatives are once again passing a bloated omnibus bill that functions as a Trojan Horse for items that consolidate government power and strip privacy from citizens, as well as violating our inherent human right to live free of government oppression and surveillance. Creation of this database or otherwise bringing AI capabilities into our government must not be allowed. This is technology that provides for unheard of power to gather and categorize data on ALL within our borders - including citizens - that the government has no right to know or use in any capacity. It is NOT necessary for immigration enforcement. It is, however, necessary to create the framework for a system much like China's "social credit" system to be wielded in whatever way those with access choose. Please do not attempt to reassure me that there will be laws or "rules" guiding the usage of such data, because all such things are vulnerable to misuse by the corrupt and/or "misguided, but well-intentioned." The stated goal may be to assist the fight against illegal immigration, which I fully support; however, these powers, once enabled, have a way of turning into something else entirely and are open to exploit by whomever has access. There will be no coming back from this once created and implemented. I insist, Senator, that you oppose this bill and effect the REMOVAL of these anti-American mandatory funding items. We have been slowly stripped of both privacy and individual sovereignty for many decades (as I have witnessed over my 50+ years of life) and now face one of the most egregious violations of privacy since the Patriot Act, and the imposition of unchecked surveillance capabilities that can be employed against Americans. Implementation of artificial intelligence/LLMs into the federal infrastructure has no place in our government, nor should states and municipalities be prohibited from taking action to protect individual and state sovereignty. This is yet another gross overreach on the part of the federal government and a profound betrayal of all Americans. Please do not mistake my concerns for a fear of AI or technology in general. Though there are as-yet-undiscovered capabilities of AI and related technologies, my concerns arise from being fully aware of the already known capabilities that are being downplayed to the public as we are given dumbed-down, "training-wheels" versions of AI to tinker with. I am an extremely tech savvy individual who holds an IT degree, though I am not employed in the field. I have even worked on training my own open-source LLM. My concerns - my very real fears - stem from what I have been witnessing happen in our nation as Americans are gradually corralled, controlled, and given few-to-no options to protect ourselves from the invasion of our privacy that has been leveraged for profit by corporations and private entities for decades. Thanks to whistleblowers, we also know our privacy is repeatedly violated by the federal government through its current data gathering capabilities. To imbue the federal government with EVEN MORE such power is unconscionable. To possess sweeping amounts of information on individuals serves to control individuals. Even if, for the sake of argument, this data is not used in any negative fashion, the fact remains that GOVERNMENT HAS NO RIGHT TO ACCESS AND COLLECT DATA ON FREE PEOPLE. I am both disheartened and alarmed by what government has become, and how far we have regressed as a nation from our founding ideals of personal liberty and autonomy. Senator, you may not need this reminder, but I state it nonetheless: you have been elected to represent the will of the people. I am a citizen who desires nothing more than to live free of government interference - as is my human right. As such, I am making my will clear and enjoin you to not allow this to happen.

If I receive a reply worth sharing with all of you, I will be sure to do so.

Thank you for reading! I’d love to hear what you think about this issue in the comments.