You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

Stone Bryson
Jun 6, 2025

As I noted in my recent drop, the 'moratorium' is a blatant violation of the Tenth Amendment. And since Republicans are allegedly so hip to the 'Bill of Rights', you'd think that would matter to them.

I too, have reached out to both of my senators - supposedly stalwart Constitutionalists - to remind them of this fact. I sincerely hope they listen, and along with others tear down the AI portions of the bill.

Great work!

OGRE
Jun 7, 2025Edited

An AI system to supplant humans' decision making seems a little more than creepy to me. That's straight up nightmare stuff!

Who the hell put that in the bill? And for what purpose -- really?

Of course, they're going to couch all this in some nonsense way, "Well it's really complicated and we can't explain it now, but it's not going to do anything bad -- we promise."

Yeah, kind of like how The Patriot Act was never going to be used against American citizens either. 😒

The existence of such frameworks is where the danger lies -- for you never know who is going to use it next.

I predict it will stay in the bill.

