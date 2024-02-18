You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

Charlotte Pendragon
Jul 7, 2024

“ We could have purchased our house for less than half what we ended up paying for it and now have a home worth double our investment and have a half paid off mortgage. I get caught up in that thought sometimes, then remind myself it is unproductive. There is no changing what’s happened, I can only make choices for today and the days that follow.”

I lost my home to divorce in 2009. Foreclosure. 😞 But it had to happen because of my marriage ended in violent, with my ex husband going to jail for shooting a gun at me. Anyway, I lost my career at the time, and literally started over. I still cringe about the loss of everything I had. Allow in my mind to return to that place of time is incredibly unproductive for me. But sometimes I think about the worth of my previous home. When I left it was valued at about $800,000. Today, 15 years later over $3 million. My life is so happy now that I honestly don’t miss it except for an occasional cringe. No matter how big your loss, don’t cry over it even if it’s a $3 million glass of spilled milk. Sending you much blessings. I empathize with you. Great article, thank you! ✨🤗💖

Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
Mar 30, 2024

Looking forward to following along on your insights. The journey of the last 4 years has also been a deepening of my relationship with God. I am not a New Yorker but I worked for a NYC- headquartered company until May 2, 2022 - a departure not by choice and which is currently being litigated. So I understand having less money and a totally different life. May God bless you on your journey.

