You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

Jim Davidson
Jan 3

A very long time ago, a friend gave me _Cracking the Code_ and I read it with enthusiasm. Many people I know have as well. Others have simply followed the same course of action based on other research. You can actually see that the definition of "tax payer" does not include anyone who is not working directly for the feral gooferment or one of its contractors.

Moreover to this same point, about 125 million Americans don't file tax papers every year. That's up from about 66 million in 1998 when there were hearings before congress about how horrid, evil, mean-spirited, ugly, and violent the irs agents had been toward Americans. Congress asked the commissioner to testify. The record that I remember is that it was the actual commissioner but the information now shows only some assistant or deputy commissioner. Anyway the testimony was on CSPAN and millions watched. The irs said that the reason they were so brutal was because of the tens of millions of non-filers. They didn't have the means to prosecute all those who refused to participate. They had no prisons for tens of millions of prisoners and no budget for keeping them guarded. So from that year to the present the number of non-complying Americans has escalated.

You have no obligation to take any part in a slave society. None.

dawnfrench
Jan 4

i started in 2021 with my 2020 filing and re-filing of 2019

most of this sordid tale is on my stack

i also document the lengths these people will go to in order to discourage you from asserting your rights

not for the faint of heart but if you don’t stand up to these liars and bullies, no one is going to do it for you

