Added 01-15-26: This has already been revised numerous times to add information and provide clarification. At this point I’m just going to say up front, this will likely be an ongoing process. I considered publishing a follow-up to clear up any misconceptions or to expand information, but readers could easily overlook a separate post. So, I know it’s getting cumbersome to have multiple revisions to the original post, but this is too important a topic, and I want to make sure everything I communicate here is clear and correct. In the case of significant changes, I will always note the edit.

Also, the bottom line is that everyone needs to go directly to the book and the website referenced herein. Those are your primary sources, not what I have written here.

Added 01-04-26: I took it for granted that people would do their own research and review information on Peter Hendrickson’s website, but that appears to not be the case for many. So:

Please be aware that my post is but an introduction. You must review Hendrickson’s research thoroughly for yourself to be fully informed on IRS tax laws and to proceed correctly.

Also note that having the law on your side does not mean the government does not harass and even illegitimately prosecute upon occasion. Remember, entire industries profit from the deception and will fight to preserve the “ignorance tax.” That is why you must be fully informed before proceeding. You may encounter more of a fight than you wish to engage in, but I am personally willing to fight this on principle, if necessary, and have confidence that the truth of IRS tax law will vindicate me, as the government’s actions are fraudulent. (Even if not vindicated—which is possible, but far from inevitable—it wouldn't be the first time I stand on principle despite facing unjust losses.) These battles can drag on for years, as dawnfrench is currently experiencing.

CORRECTION (01-08-26): My previous notes here about the nature of the government’s legal assaults on the Hendricksons were vague and unintentionally erroneous (I used inaccurate terminology). Honestly, I was so focused on getting my testimonial out there, as well as (mistakenly) assuming that people would go to the website and read for themselves about all of this that I was a bit lazy on this section. You have my sincere apologies for that initially inaccurate information. I have never edited something so much in my life, but it is essential that I convey truthful information here, and I will always accept responsibility for my mistakes even if correcting them gets messy.

Peter Hendrickson extensively details the attacks on him and his wife here, including linking to court documents. The assaults have been many and quite complex, including trying and convicting his wife “on a charge of resisting or disobeying one or both of two orders of a court” in an attempt to silence him and to discourage others from following suit. Neither he nor his wife have ever been tried and convicted of any kind of “tax crimes,” because they did not violate any IRS tax codes.

You can look at the details of her charge and trial here: Regarding the Assault on Doreen.

As a result of ever-increasing numbers of people using the research to recoup millions in erroneously withheld or paid-in “taxes” following the publication of his book, there is a LOT of propaganda and misinformation surrounding the legal attacks made on the Hendricksons by the government in an effort to suppress his work and to discourage anyone else from reclaiming what belongs to them.

The USG even has an official memo claiming Hendrickson’s book is fraudulent.

Some people see this legal onslaught as evidence that Cracking the Code is illegitimate, because they have not examined the cases for themselves and merely accept what an internet search tells them. The reality is that the excessive, fraudulent efforts expended by the IRS in conjunction with the DOJ and the courts is evidence of the legitimacy of the research and the government’s panic when faced with losing its ill-gotten gains.

Despite the many successful efforts of educated filers in rebutting bad-faith attempts by the IRS to collect “taxes” under the guise of “lawful” processes—including tax court victories by educated filers—I am telling you this information is “use at your own risk.” Not because the information is illegitimate (these are legitimate IRS tax codes) or because it exploits grey areas of law (the tax code is very specific) or because any correct filing has landed someone in jail (it hasn’t)—but because if you do not thoroughly educate yourself and proceed according to IRS tax codes, you have no guarantee of victory and will not be able to assert your rights under those laws.

Go in with your eyes open.

Added 01-05-26: yesterday, after days of promoting and defending this post, I was exhausted and allowed myself to be drawn into a circular argument in the comments section of the post. This morning, with a clearer mind, I decided to edit this post to address the key assertions made by that individual, one of which is that the hundreds of thousands of refunds that I and tens of thousands of other educated filers have received are merely the product of “automatic administrative processes” and do not in themselves constitute proof of the legitimacy of Hendrickson’s research. It was stated that our tax filings are, in fact, fraudulent.

So, let’s examine that argument. I (and the many others) filed hard copy forms—usually with cover letters—and cited the relevant IRS tax codes in those letters and on those forms to support our claims for full refunds. These paper filings were processed by IRS agents who reviewed our submissions, as well as reviewing the information returns (W-2s and/or 1099s) received directly by the IRS from applicable companies, and then corresponded with us about our filings—usually to request “additional information.” (As an aside, though this next part is already in my post, I’m restating it here to support my argument: I know that my W-2s and 1099s were reviewed, even though I did not submit them with my filing, because the IRS agent “corrected” my return to ADD federal tax withholding I did not claim due to my not realizing that I was missing 2 forms 1099 when I filed. That IRS agent then issued a refund for MORE than I had claimed I was owed.)

In light of the above, one of the following would have to be true of the IRS agent processing my tax filing (and the IRS agents processing the >200,000 tax filings of other educated filers):

A. The agent did not know the substance of the IRS codes cited in my filing.

B. The agent knew the substance of the cited IRS codes, but neither understood the codes nor that they were not applicable.

C. The agent knew the substance of the codes, understood the codes and that they were not applicable, but issued the refund anyway.

To summarize, countless IRS agents processing these tax filings would have to be ignorant, incompetent, or guilty of malpractice.

The individual also suggested that the fact that some of these refunds continue to go unchallenged year after year by the IRS is lack of enforcement (for whatever reason that might occur). One cannot, however, prove a negative.

The assertion of “automatic administrative processes” also does not explain the 100% refund of FICA withholdings received by educated filers. As someone who was the financial officer of a small non-profit for 13 years and who directly processed payroll taxes and handled all relevant forms and communication with the IRS, I know there are very specific, limited situations in which one might be exempt from having 7.65% of one’s earnings withheld as FICA taxes by an employer, and that refunds of any FICA withholdings are said by the IRS to only occur in situations of payroll error, erroneous withholding, or excess withholding, none of which apply to my situation (or to any other filer whose documentation I have looked at, yet they were refunded 100% of FICA withholdings).

Added 01-15-26: Alternatively, you could view the above as the IRS acknowledging that these situations do actually constitute erroneous withholding, because the filers were never subject to the taxes to begin with.

Further, numerous court cases were cited by the challenger, in which people did not have victorious outcomes, as evidence that Hendrickson's research is illegitimate. I did not examine each case, but even if I did, other than those involving Peter Hendrickson (who extensively documents those cases here), we have no knowledge of those tax filings (if they even filed) or whether they were done correctly by educated filers.

To reiterate what I posted on Notes yesterday:

If you believe in the government, if you think there is no corruption anywhere in the government or the judiciary, if you think Hendrickson’s research is fraudulent, if you fear you will be prosecuted for tax fraud…

THIS. INFORMATION. IS. NOT. FOR. YOU.

Just stop trying to discredit what you do not agree with or you do not understand, because you. have. not. directly. reviewed. the. research. or. the. tax. codes. Stop getting in the way of people who can put on their big boy or big girl pants, evaluate all of the information, and make their own decisions. They are not going to be “led” into anything by me or by Hendrickson. Each person is accountable for themselves and how much effort they put into research and fully understanding the material. If they disagree with me and disagree with Hendrickson’s research, godspeed.

First, my thanks to dawnfrench for pointing me toward this information when I was kvetching about taxes on Notes after filing my return in early 2024!

My saga of recouping all money stolen from me by the USG under the guise of “Income Tax” and “FICA” for 2024 is not complete, but I have a partial victory to share with you. With “tax season” about to begin, this is too important for me to wait to publish when so many can benefit from it now.

Every bit of information is FREE OF CHARGE.

I decided to document what has happened thus far after the following conversation on Notes:

Cracking the Code

The research I used to achieve the complete refund of ALL federal tax withholding for 2024 (with the refund of all FICA withholding pending)—along with an admission from the IRS that my “adjusted gross income” and my “taxable income” were both $0 for the year—was done by Peter Hendrickson, who wrote the book Cracking the Code: The Fascinating Truth About Taxation in America (CtC for short). When the entire IRS code was made available online in the late 90’s, Hendrickson analyzed it line-by-line, while also referencing the Constitution and relevant amendments, every related SCOTUS ruling, tax language at pertinent historical points, and much more.

The key truth for you to understand is that “income tax” only applies to those whose compensation is a product of activities performed by direct permission of the government (for example, federal employees).

Hendrickson’s research also proves that “FICA” is just another income tax that is spent upon receipt by the government, making the Social Security entitlement an actual Ponzi scheme.

Thus, you don’t “owe” FICA either. Wouldn’t you rather invest that money yourself and get a vastly better rate of return for your retirement? I sure would!

This research will liberate all but a small percentage of people, whether you are employed by someone else, self-employed, or retired. Hendrickson even provides guidance for business owners.

You can access and read his entire book for free on his website Lost Horizons. I highly recommend you do so! It is heavy, detailed information, so you will need to set aside a bit of time to read and digest it, but it is only about 200 pages.

DO NOT make the mistake I did and procrastinate about this because it feels intimidating and you’re too busy to set the time aside to read his book up front. I lost an entire year because of feeling that way and will probably never recoup that money.

As Hendrickson says:

Misunderstanding The Internal Revenue Code Costs Americans Trillions Of Dollars Every Year Understanding It Costs Only A Few Hours Of Reading.

I am writing this post to inform as many freedom-loving people as possible of Peter Hendrickson’s work. Suppression efforts have been largely successful given that his book was published in 2003, and to date has been successfully used “a mere handful” (hundreds of thousands) of times relative to the entire number of tax filings since then.

I am angry and frustrated to the point of near sickness that we are being exploited and corralled, with the goal of absolute control over us. This is largely facilitated—directly and indirectly—by our hard-earned dollars being taken from us through threat of force. Directly, in that trillions of dollars annually in “taxes” finance the system of politicians, bureaucrats, and thieves (but I repeat myself) that have placed the yoke of oppression on our necks. Indirectly, by preventing us from using 100% of what is rightfully ours to increase personal autonomy and decrease any sort of undesired reliance on government.

I’m fed up with funding my own destruction.

First, I am directing you to Lost Horizons. Just read the homepage and get the author’s “pitch” to start. The website, in my opinion, is not well-designed for easily finding information, but there is a search function that I have successfully used to find specific topics. In addition to the text of his book, there is a Site Map to access dozens of links to various categories of relevant information, from supplemental appendix material to resources for legal contests to the author’s account of government efforts to suppress his research.

Second, I will summarize a few key points from Hendrickson’s research further below.

Third, because of the rather convoluted layout of his site, I will provide links that I think are most important to start with. These links will take you to specific topics that provide some highlights of his research—including proof that it works in the form of documented testimonials—that should get you excited about the truth that has been deliberately twisted, obscured, and directly hidden from you and I in order to steal trillions of dollars to feed government growth to its current malignant mass of bureaucracy, privacy-invasion, violation, and all other forms of oppression.

Plus, let us not forget the overwhelming self-aggrandizement of politicians and bureaucrats at our—quite literal—expense while we make do with the scraps the tyrants permit us to keep.

Last, I will share images of my personal tax forms, my letters to the IRS, and the letters I have received thus far from the IRS. They received my original filing on March 27, 2025, and I am still fighting this battle as of today.

NOTE: if you are to have legal standing to sue the government for the return of your money (should it come to that), it is ESSENTIAL to get this right on your first filing. Nonetheless, I also filed amended returns going back 3 years, which is all the law allows—of course. <hard eyeroll> It’s a long shot (given the information below), but I hope to recoup everything stolen from me for those years as well, minus the “refunds” so graciously already issued. Though the IRS received those amended returns for 2021, 2022, and 2023 on March 25, 2025, they have not yet deigned to process the returns, despite their own laws regarding processing time frames.

Hendrickson’s comments regarding amended returns and suing for recovery (emphasis mine):

Once a return has been filed declaring (or acknowledging) the receipt of enough “income” for a tax liability to arise, any amount that has been withheld or paid-in in connection with that year up to the amount of that potential liability is barred from forcible recovery by any judicial process. That amount will be deemed to have been ‘voluntarily’ paid, and no suit against the collector to claim its recovery as ‘erroneously or incorrectly paid or collected, etc.’ will be sustained in court. (See Fox v. Edwards, and Treasury Decision 3445 on the Companion CD for the details.) The bottom line is: One’s legal standing to sue (to recover amounts withheld or paid in in regard to which an affirming return was originally filed) is not restored by the filing of an amended return, even when that amended return reduces the amount of “income” involved, and even when it is thus made clear that the amounts withheld or paid-in were erroneous or incorrect. Standing to sue is dependent on the accuracy of one’s first filed return for any given year. (This doesn’t mean that the legitimacy of any ‘liability’ which may have been presumed on the basis of an erroneous original return, including associated penalties, interest, etc., isn’t subject to the effects of the evidence-on-record being changed through the filing of an amended return, however.)

Now, Let’s Get Down To It

In the simplest terms, the income tax is an excise on privilege. It does NOT apply to compensation received from our right to work (for most people).

Hendrickson says (emphasis mine):

TO PUT IN A NUTSHELL what you are about to learn, the “income” tax is and always has been an excise on gains from certain federally-connected activities in which most Americans do not engage in meaningful (taxable) amounts, if at all. The law says this plainly, if only in places not commonly seen by most people. Unfortunately, most Americans have been successfully conditioned over the last 75 years to believe the tax applies to all economic activity. Concurrently, most Americans have been induced to report payments of all kinds to government tax agencies using forms such as W-2s and 1099s which are actually prescribed-- again, in places most people don’t know to look-- exclusively for the reporting of federally-connected tax-relevant payments. These reporting-form allegations are taken as true if unrebutted, and it is on that basis that the income tax is ultimately applied, both to those who have engaged in taxable activities and those who have not, but aren’t aware of the need to rebut the erroneous reporting-form allegations to the contrary. Because of the way this has all been designed, put in place and maintained, for most folks the “income tax” could be better called the “ignorance tax”.

So who does have to pay taxes? Federal government workers (civil and military), federal office-holders, officers of federal corporations, and those who receive “income” from specific federally-connected activities. This is not an exhaustive list. See link below for the definition of “employee.” (Revised for clarity 01-15-26.)

Another important thing to be aware of is that your retirement money, as a deferral of your earnings, is also not taxable due to it retaining the legal nature of the original funds.

Every check refunding 100% of tax withholding sent by the IRS in response to correct tax filings is proof that Hendrickson’s research is accurate. Every full refund is the government’s implicit admission of their fraudulent practices, as well as their attestation that you. do. not. owe. taxes. In this way, as of 2017, the USG had made such admissions more than 200,000 times since CtC was published in 2003. How many more are there in the nearly 10 years since?

Less wealth-extraction, more wealth-retention!

Links

My “Declaration of Freedom”

I will provide images in chronological order of my original tax filing and subsequent communication between me and the IRS, along with comments where I think explanations would be helpful.

The key difference in filing your taxes correctly is that you DO NOT submit copies of W-2s and/or 1099s (information returns) with your filing. You are disputing the accuracy of those information returns, which are the basis of the government’s illegitimate claim that you owe “taxes.” Instead, you file a Form 4852 Substitute for W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, or Form 1099-R, Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc. to replace each W-2 and/or 1099.

On my tax filing, any standard or itemized deduction amounts are listed on the returns for informational purposes only. Deductions are completely irrelevant as you are claiming a 100% refund of all income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes withheld.

I included a cover letter, though Hendrickson is not a fan of these and he thinks it can make one appear unsure. I chose to use examples shared by others on his website when putting together my cover letter, and I feel it is helpful in that it details my expectations to the IRS. I felt sure that the IRS would issue a challenge to me regardless of whether I included a cover letter or not.

Thanks for reading You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In 2024, I changed jobs, had an employment gap, and I made a couple of early withdrawals from retirement accounts. For the sake of simplicity, I have only included an image of one Form 4852 below, though my filing had four such forms—one for each employer W-2 and one for each retirement account 1099.

I scanned all of my documents, including the addressed envelope with U.S.P.S. Certified Mail Receipt attached (later validated at my local post office), then sent it off to the IRS on March 21, 2025.

Toward the end of May 2025, the IRS still had not acknowledged receipt of my return, though I checked the Certified Mail tracking online and could see it had been delivered on March 27. My return status was labeled as “late,” so I printed the file of my scans and sent it again (along with proof that my original filing had been mailed and received by them), by Certified Mail, on May 24, 2025. I verified that the second mailing was received by the IRS on May 28, 2025.

It was the end of August 2025 before the first challenge was issued.

My reply:

Now, for me, the best part of what follows is that I didn’t realize I was missing two 1099s when I filed, so the amount I claimed I was owed in federal withholding was nearly $3,000 LESS than what I was actually owed. The IRS looked at their copies of the information returns, changed my return to reflect that additional withholding, and refunded ALL of it (minus 75 cents I’ve told them they still owe me).

The fact that they refunded even more than I claimed in my filing is further proof of the deception regarding taxes.

If further proof is even needed.

I’ve left dollar amounts unredacted on the following documents, otherwise it may be harder to follow.

Note that the IRS agreed with me that I had $0 in taxable income.

Here’s the check:

What they did not refund yet are FICA withholdings, nor have they paid me interest. So, I wrote to let them know I disagree with their notice.

As of today, I have had no response to the letter above, but I am patient. The law is actually on my side in this matter. I will eventually get everything owed to me.

A huge bonus is that I was able to make myself exempt from federal withholding with my employer since I had no taxable income for 2024, and I will file the same way for 2025 so I expect to have no taxable income for that year either. Now I have approximately $700 MORE in my paychecks each month instead of providing an ultra low interest loan to the USG. I just have to follow my already established template to recover FICA each year.

As yet further evidence, I will note here that I put together my husband’s tax filing in the exact same way I did my own, even using the identical cover letter (modified for his details). The IRS cut him a check for 100% of all federal, Social Security, and Medicare withholdings, plus interest, with no pushback at all. He actually received his check long before the IRS had even acknowledged my filing. It seems to be luck of the draw as to which agent processes your filing.

I will publish an update when the IRS finally responds to my lawful demand for the rest of my money.

If you have questions, I will do my best to answer, but your most accurate resources to correctly proceed in this endeavor are Peter Hendrickson’s book and his website Lost Horizons.

Please share this with everyone you know! Individually, we can stop the theft of a major portion of our income.

This doesn’t address the many other ways we are immorally, unethically, and unconstitutionally taxed, but I think it’s a great start. Plus, who knows? Maybe, together, we can reign in the out-of-control state. We the People have the true “power of the purse”—not Congress.