You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

You may ask yourself, "How did I get here?"

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OGRE's avatar
OGRE
Jul 3

This has never been more important, seeing as out tax money is being used against us.

I'm going to start looking through my stuff, to see what I can do.

I had to pay out $42k in taxes when I took retirement money out early. But I don't know if I can get any of that back because I paid in directly.

It's definitely worth looking into though.

I don't owe anything, so the worst thing they can do is say no.

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