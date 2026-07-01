*Redundant for emphasis

The picture I chose for the social preview of this post was once representative of me, complete with all the bitterness and sense of injustice I felt at being little better than a slave due to handing over a substantial portion of my earnings, under threat of force, year after year after year.

Not any longer.

This is 100% me: rebellious, Gen X contrarian, now triumphant and liberated by the truth of the IRS Tax Code.

It was my intention to get this published much sooner, but life has been hectic. I returned to school this Spring to become a board-certified traditional naturopath, while still working a 36 hour/week job. I also thought it was a brilliant idea to get a puppy 3 days before school started. Hah!

What follows is a quick, no-frills sequel to my previous post regarding my tax education via the book Cracking the Code, and the resulting filing experience, found here:

I Was Expecting Another Fight…

then was pleasantly surprised. It really is the luck of the draw regarding which agent processes your return and whether they decide to comply with the laws they are tasked with enforcing.

For 2024, I am still waiting for the IRS to return all FICA withholdings. They keep shuffling me around to different offices. However, my husband, whose filing I prepared in identical fashion, was cut a check for 100% of Federal and FICA withholdings, with interest, almost immediately, and received it within weeks of mailing his filing.

Conversely, the agent who processed my 2025 return issued a full refund without contest, though it took several months. I did not receive interest on my money, but I honestly do not have the wherewithal to pursue that at this point. My husband, on the other hand, is now the one whose tax filing has gone unacknowledged—for 12 weeks and counting—so we will have to resubmit all paperwork with proof of delivery to the IRS.

My 2025 Filing

See Form 1040 below. I am not including images of the complete filing this time as the 2024 filing in my original post provides an example. This is simply meant to show that I received, to the penny, exactly what I said I was due. As noted in that previous post, I had my employer stop Federal withholding last year, so my refund claim was for a partial year of Federal and a full year of FICA withholdings.

The Full Refund

Thanks to the current administration aggressively facilitating the rollout of Digital ID and other components of the control grid, an E.O. was signed requiring that all federal payments be electronic—for “efficiency,” of course. Below is an image of my refund direct deposit.

Yep, it’s Disclaimer Time Once Again

As I said in the original post and copious follow up comments, act according to your “conscience” and comfort level.

I am not giving tax advice.

I am not telling you to “break the law.”

This is 100% in compliance with the IRS Tax Code.

You, and you alone, are responsible for fully educating yourself on the subject matter and deciding what to do with that knowledge.

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This gif really is just too good not to include again.

Rock on, my fellow freedom-lovers.